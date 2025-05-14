News

Gun allegedly used in shooting of WSU student recovered in Port Alfred, court hears

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 14 May 2025

A firearm alleged to have been used in a shooting that claimed the life of Mthatha student Sisonke Mbolekwa — and wounded others — was recovered in Port Alfred, an almost five hours’ drive away...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

LIVE: US President Donald Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia | REUTERS
Ministers Ntshavheni and Mchunu answer oral questions in the NCOP