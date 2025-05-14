Mabuyane condemns ‘despicable and cowardly’ murder of elderly women near Dikeni

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the brutal murder of two elderly sisters, aged 75 and 85, in Upper Ncerha near Dikeni.
Image: SUPPLIED
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has condemned the brutal murder of two elderly sisters, aged 75 and 85, in Upper Ncerha near Dikeni.
The women were shot dead in their sleep on Tuesday.
“This despicable and cowardly act against two defenceless elderly women is not only a crime against the victims and their family but a deep wound to our entire province,” Mabuyane said.
“Our elders are the custodians of wisdom, culture and community.
“They deserve our utmost respect and protection, not senseless violence.”
Mabuyane urged the police to act swiftly and decisively to bring the perpetrators to justice.
“Let us unite against such cruelty,” he said.
“Let us send a strong message that our communities will not be havens for criminals.”
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
Community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha also condemned the murder and urged communities to help police find the perpetrators.
“The provincial government is extremely saddened by the brutal murder of these two elderly women,” Nqatha’s spokesperson, Makhaya Komisa, said.
Mabuyane and Nqatha extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detective Lieutenant-Colonel Nolusindiso Dywili on 079-520-3380 or the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600-10111.
Daily Dispatch
Elderly sisters shot dead in home near Dikeni
