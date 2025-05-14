Nompumelelo residents ramp up fiery protests over water cuts
Sections of N2 and N6 in East London blockaded with burning tyres and rocks for second day
As residents across swathes of the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) continued to face water outages, fed-up protesters in Nompumelelo resumed their violent demonstrations on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.