Strong earthquake strikes off Crete, felt in Egypt — no damage reported

By Gnaneshwar Rajan and Angeliki Koutantou - 14 May 2025
The earthquake struck off the island of Crete in Greece and was felt as far away as Egypt in the early hours on Wednesday. Stock photo.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the island of Crete in Greece and was felt as far away as Egypt in the early hours on Wednesday, but no serious property damage was reported.

The quake was at a depth of 35km near the island of Karpathos in the Mediterranean Sea, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said, prompting Greek authorities to issue a temporary tsunami warning.

Greece is one of Europe's most earthquake-prone countries and an unprecedented level of seismic activity shook the popular tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year.

