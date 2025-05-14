Witness 'doesn't believe' Usindiso fire accused was forced to confess

A woman who survived the Usindiso fire in which 76 people were killed doesn't believe Lawrence Sithembiso Mdlalose, accused of setting the building alight, was coerced into confessing by an alleged Tanzanian drug dealer.

Noluthando Khumalo-Mzizi testified at the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday, a day after Mdlalose's confession was read in court.

Mdlalose is accused of setting fire to the Usindiso building in Johannesburg in 2023, resulting in the deaths of 76 people and leaving 12 others injured.

After the incident, a commission of inquiry led by former justice Sisi Khampepe to probe, among other aspects, the circumstances that led to the deaths was established in September 2023.

Mdlalose gave testimony on January 23 2024, allegedly implicating himself as the person who started the fire, resulting in an order by Khampepe that he be taken to a magistrate to reduce his confession to writing.

He is facing 76 counts of murder, one count of arson and 12 counts of attempted murder.