Arrest warrant issued for Isaac Ndobe in Burna Boy concert fraud case
Entertainment
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The Alexandra magistrate’s court issued a warrant of arrest on Thursday for Isaac Ndobe after he failed to appear in court for his scheduled hearing in a case involving alleged fraud linked to the failed Burna Boy concert, originally planned for two years ago.
Ndobe, who stands accused by event organiser Gregory Wings, was expected to respond to claims related to the concert's collapse and the alleged misappropriation of funds. His absence on Thursday has escalated the matter, with the magistrate confirming Ndobe’s bail will be forfeited.
Speaking outside the court, Wings expressed frustration and a sense of vindication.
“I'm fine and happy that justice is about to be served towards people who scammed. It's a shame that he's been playing games — pretending to be sick in hospital when he was supposed to come to court and pay my money. But it's OK — the court has issued the warrant of his arrest and I'm happy with that.”
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
Wings revealed a pattern of what he described as deceit and delay from Ndobe’s side.
“For the past six months his legal team has been buying time, saying he needs more time to pay me back. Meanwhile, he went as far as calling the US pretending to work for the Hawks, claiming I was wanted and the FBI should pick me up in South Africa. Thankfully, they discovered the truth. He apologised and promised to pay. But now, on the day of his trial, he doesn't show up.”
The case revolves around funds allegedly owed to Wings in relation to organising the Burna Boy concert, which was cancelled amid controversy. Ndobe’s failure to appear further complicates his legal standing and with the warrant now in effect he may soon face arrest.
Court officials confirmed further proceedings will continue once Ndobe is apprehended, and the matter was remanded to May 29.
