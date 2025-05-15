Delay in sentencing of Road Accident Fund fraudsters
The sentencing of an Eastern Cape policeman and his co-accused who were convicted of coercing police officers to change an accident report so they could claim Road Accident Fund money has been postponed to June pending the submission of presentence reports...
