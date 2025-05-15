News

Despite nine court orders, police yet to act on Intercape attacks

Government acting in defiance of SA’s legal system, says company

By ADRIENNE CARLISLE - 15 May 2025

Nine court orders over three years compelling the SA Police Service and other government agencies to do their jobs, and police have still had a success rate of zero in addressing more than 200 cases of violence and intimidation lodged by long-distance bus company Intercape...

