Doctors had ample time to transfer Chief Luthuli to Durban: witness

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli on Thursday heard evidence of gross negligence on the part of doctors who attended to Luthuli at Stanger hospital in 1967.

Testifying in the Pietermaritzburg high court, KwaZulu-Natal chief pathologist Dr Sibusiso Ntsele told the inquest that if the doctors had moved swiftly to transfer him to King Edward VII hospital in Durban, his life could possibly have been saved.

Ntsele said doctors at Stanger Hospital did not do enough to save Luthuli’s life. He said the hospital had ample time to transfer him to King Edward but did not.

“Luthuli was at Stanger Hospital for almost three hours before he died, so if the hospital management had moved swiftly to transfer him to a competent or well-resourced hospital like King Edward, maybe his life could have been saved,” he said.

Prosecutor Annah Chuene said it seemed as if there was deliberate negligence on the part of doctors from Stanger Hospital not to do their best to save Luthuli's life. Ntsele said she could not say it was deliberate but he would rather say it was gross negligence.