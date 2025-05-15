A Johannesburg metro police officer, Matome Mokoena, was fatally shot while on duty on Wednesday night.
The same gunmen are believed to have killed another person on the same night in the area.
Mokoena and his colleague were responding to a reported robbery in Vlakfontein and received a description of a suspect vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo.
After locating the vehicle they stopped it and Mokoena approached the driver's side, where he was met with gunfire from inside the car.
The officers were wearing bulletproof vests and took cover, and the vehicle sped away, metro police spokesperson Supt Xolani Fihla said.
However, the suspects followed Mokoena to a nearby residence and shot him dead. They then stole his firearm and the marked patrol vehicle.
Joburg metro police officer killed on duty in Vlakfontein
Image: Supplied
The suspects later abandoned the patrol vehicle in Lehea after the fleet services disabled it.
“We also received information regarding the fatal shooting of a member of the public in the same vicinity,” Fihla said.
“Preliminary observations suggest this incident may be linked to the same individuals involved in the attack on our officer.
“This is a dark day for the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the city,” said JMPD commissioner Patrick Jaca. “The brutal murder of Mokoena is an attack on all law-abiding citizens.
“We will not rest until those responsible for this cowardly act are found and face the full might of the law. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mokoena's family and we will ensure his sacrifice is not in vain.”
Investigations are under way.
