One man shot dead, another injured during attempted CIT heist

A robbery suspect was killed and another injured during an attempted cash in transit robbery near White River in Mpumalanga on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the suspects were shot by security guards while attempting to carry out their mission.

“Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified number of suspects were involved in the armed group that attacked a cash van, in an apparent attempt to rob the guards, but fled the scene during a shoot-out with the security personnel,” Mdhluli said.

One of the alleged suspects succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while another suspect sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention under police guard.

Two rifles were recovered at the scene, while a Ford Ranger reportedly used by the suspects was later found abandoned in Swalala near Masoyi.

“It is important to note that, according to our initial investigations, no money was stolen during this attempted robbery.”

Mdhluli said the surviving suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

