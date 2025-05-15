Sama calls for better care for junior doctors after death of intern at work

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has called for urgent reform in the treatment of junior doctors, warning that unsafe working conditions are putting young healthcare workers and patients at risk.

This association was responding to the death of Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern in the paediatrics department at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, who died at work on Monday.

He had recently received a diabetes diagnosis and had significant health challenges, the chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Thursday.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) alleged Mazwi had been forced by a supervisor “to work while critically ill”.

Sama spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said junior doctors were among the most vulnerable in the country’s healthcare system, often expected to work under immense pressure, frequently for extended hours without adequate rest or support.