Sandu urges unhappy soldiers to take legal route to address pay dispute

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) has expressed concern that some SANDF members who were deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are threatening unlawful action to protest about allowances payable to them.

The union said it had received several complaints from the South African National Defence Force members who were part of the Sadc mission. It said the SANDF had acknowledged the complaints and undertaken to investigate disparities in payments.

“It is with concern that Sandu has noted certain individuals deployed in the DRC threatening on social media unlawful actions to protest the issue.”

The union acknowledged the concerns of the soldiers and assured all involved that the necessary legal means were available to address any payment concerns they might have.

“Under no circumstances will Sandu support any unlawful action to protest/raise payment concerns.”