Special occasion as 190th anniversary of amaMfengu ‘milkwood tree vows’ commemorated

Dignitaries at function in Ngqushwa call for continuation of striving for tolerance and peaceful coexistence

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 15 May 2025

Messages of unity and respect rang out in Ngqushwa on Wednesday as the amaMfengu people commemorated the 190th anniversary of vows made under a milkwood tree in Peddie — a moment that would shape their identity and influence SA history...

