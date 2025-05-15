Special occasion as 190th anniversary of amaMfengu ‘milkwood tree vows’ commemorated
Dignitaries at function in Ngqushwa call for continuation of striving for tolerance and peaceful coexistence
Messages of unity and respect rang out in Ngqushwa on Wednesday as the amaMfengu people commemorated the 190th anniversary of vows made under a milkwood tree in Peddie — a moment that would shape their identity and influence SA history...
