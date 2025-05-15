“Everything we package to make it look cute. I also specialise in kiddies party packs. As you can see, we are colourful,” she said.
Young entrepreneurs shine at Durban's Africa Travel Indaba
'TikTok and Instagram have been very useful'
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Social media has proven to be a winning formula for two young entrepreneurs who were selected to showcase their businesses at the Africa Travel Indaba, which came to a close at the Durban International Convention Centre on Thursday.
Chesterville youngster Nhlakanipho Msobo, 20, who runs Nhlaka’s Desserts, said after seeing the quality of their work, the country's official marketing entity, SA Tourism, hand-picked him to exhibit at the Come Find Your Joy station at the three-day trade show.
“We were lucky to land this opportunity, which I hope will change our business fortunes. It’s unbelievable how Instagram, Facebook and TikTok posts have resulted in what we are seeing today,” said Msobo.
As a first-timer at Africa Travel Indaba, Msobo said he was encouraged by the interest which the business had garnered at the three-day show.
“Our goal is to branch out to other provinces”, said Msobo.
He readily admits how this would require a lot of work from him and his team to realise the growth. “Before we can actually go far, we just need to trade in the Durban inner city to gain more exposure to customers. There is a bigger foot traffic,” said Msobo.
His business operates from the Chesterville township where they are running it from a small gazebo and small mobile kitchen.
There is a small space where customers can enjoy the vast array of ice cream delicacies on offer. He said their clientele is mainly youth and older people.
Also making a presence at the show is Nobuhle Mnyandu, 31, from Montclair in the south of Durban. Mnyandu founded YummieBee Treats in 2021 after battling a spell of unemployment. Her business sells specialised and customised treats, including sweets.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
“Everything we package to make it look cute. I also specialise in kiddies party packs. As you can see, we are colourful,” she said.
Mnyandu matriculated from Durban Girls’ High School in 2012 and later graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
“This is something which is totally different from what I had studied,” said Mnyandu.
She said that after enduring a year-long spell of unemployment, she explored the idea of forming a business.
“I know too well the challenges of not being employed, and hence when I get work in my business, I work with people who are looking for work,” she said.
Like Msobo, Mnyandu believes social media had been helpful in raking in clients for the start-up business. “TikTok and Instagram have been very useful and it's I recommend highly for those who want to get into business,” said Mnyandu.
Mnyandu hopes to grow more in the corporate space.
Chief marketing officer for South African tourism, Thembisile Sehloho, said they were also showcasing the country’s ambitious destination campaign dubbed “South Africa awaits, come find your joy”.
She said the campaign is a call to action to the world to visit the country.
“Being able to launch this and have pockets of joy is wonderful. You get to hear the joy and taste the joy, literally. There is a 360 degree reality which allows you to see destinations,” said Sehloho.
She said the show followed hot on the heels of the Soweto derby, which had positive spin-offs for the eThekwini region. It was also preceded by the G20 meetings.
“Africa Travel Indaba is built on the premise of building the economy of Africa. It's really about access and giving an opportunity for African countries to advertise and showcase their world ... connect businesses with the actual buyers,” said Sehloho.
More than 27 African countries participated this year.
“We want Africa to be a one-stop destination. We also want to unlock the opportunities on the continent. We want delegates to be able to see how they can criss-cross countries across the continent,” said Sehloho.
She said they also wanted to see tourism being driven by culture, which would enhance the tourism explosion.
“As you can see, I feel like I am in Africa. It's really something which we want to see and we saw it coming through,” said Sehloho.
