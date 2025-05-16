The department has commenced recruitment of hospital CEOs, with Livingstone Hospital, Frere in East London, and Nelson Mandela Academic in Mthatha currently searching for permanent CEOs.
To date, 55 medical officers have been employed and allocated to various health facilities across the province.
“Nursing services have also been boosted with the placement of about 270 community service nurses,” Kupelo said.
Capa has emphasised the need to focus on the department’s core business, ensuring fast and quality health care while addressing medico-legal claims.
“Medico-legal claims have negatively affected our ability to deliver quality healthcare services,” Kupelo said.
The department has flagged some cases as fraudulent and referred them to the Special Investigating Unit for investigation.
Criminal cases have been opened against lawyers found to have submitted non-existent or duplicated claims.
Capa has expressed concern about the prolonged process of finalising the organisational structure, last updated in 2007.
The department is working to expedite this process to address staffing shortages.
The department is engaging with SAPS and the department of transport to implement measures aimed at reducing the surge in trauma cases.
Eastern Cape health department addresses challenges
The Eastern Cape health department has developed a Western region service development plan to address challenges faced by health facilities.
According to health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo, the plan includes recruiting additional staff.
“Hospitals such as Humansdorp and Settlers are also being targeted to improve critical areas, including operating theatre capacity,” Kupelo said.
Dora Nginza Hospital recently received ten additional doctors and 20 nurses, with further interviews being conducted for more staff.
The department aims to enhance output at clinics and regional healthcare levels to reduce the workload at Livingstone Hospital, which is meant to handle referrals only.
“We will also monitor and ensure the effectiveness of our referral system, including awareness programmes to discourage patients from walking into tertiary facilities without referrals,” Kupelo said.
