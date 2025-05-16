Fed-up East London and Bhisho residents block roads over ongoing water outages
Humanitarian crisis at breaking point, says DA’s Leander Kruger
Angry residents took to the streets on Thursday in protest over ongoing water outages that have plagued several areas including Unit P, Mbekweni, Khayelitsha and Msintsi — in some cases for more than a week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.