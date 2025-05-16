A parolee who served time for rape has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a nine-year-old girl in Hanover Park, Cape Town.
The suspect was sentenced to 25 years in jail for rape and indecent assault in 2008. He was placed on parole in November 2024.
Correctional services department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Friday confirmed the man’s arrest in connection with the rape of a young girl in Hanover Park.
The child was found in the suspect's house during a frantic search by the community on Wednesday.
“The individual appeared in court under [a certain name],” said Nxumalo.
“However, DCS records identify him [under a different name]. Community corrections officials have since verified his identity and confirmed he is a parolee under supervision of the Cape Town community corrections office. [He] was sentenced on March 13 2008 to 25 years’ imprisonment for rape and indecent assault.”
Parolee arrested for kidnapping, raping nine-year-old in Cape Town
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
Nxumalo said after serving the minimum portion of his sentence at Voorberg Correctional Centre the man was released on parole.
“His parole period was scheduled to run until May 22 2044.”
Nxumalo said after the man's court appearance on Friday, the department would initiate the process of revoking his parole.
“This will be concluded within the prescribed 14-day period, in line with DCS internal procedures.
“The developments are gravely concerning. The department has launched an internal investigation to review and assess the effectiveness of monitoring measures applied during his parole.”
