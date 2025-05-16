Police intercepted two men driving a suspected stolen vehicle to Zimbabwe from South Africa via the Limpopo River, a route notorious for illegal crossings.
Spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on Thursday morning police tried to stop the Toyota Cross SUV but the occupants sped off — only to get stuck in the sand.
“Two male suspects alighted from the vehicle and ran on foot into the border side of Zimbabwe to evade arrest.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle belongs to a private company in South Africa but it was not yet reported stolen. It was impounded at the scene.”
Sand stymies suspected car thieves trying to cross river into Zimbabwe
Image: SAPS
