Swedish police found no racist or radical motives in February school shooting

Swedish police have found nothing to indicate the gunman in the country's deadliest mass shooting, at an adult school in February, had racist or radical views, investigators said on Friday.
The perpetrator, named by police as Rickard Andersson, shot dead 10 students and teachers at the Campus Risbergska school in the city of Orebro before killing himself in the mass shooting on February 4.
The 35-year-old Andersson, a former student at the school, was described by police as a recluse who owned four licensed firearms.
“The motive we see is his desire to take his own life,” police commander Henrik Dahlstrom said, adding Andersson had probably picked the Campus Risbergska location because of his affiliation with the school.
