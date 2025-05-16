WSU VC criticised over letter of support for murder accused residence manager

Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor Prof Rushiella Songca came under heavy criticism in court for penning a letter supporting suspended residence manager, Manelisi Mampana, who has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a student.
Testifying in the Mthatha magistrate’s court during Mampana’s bail hearing, WSU Mthatha Campus SRC leader Themba Zikhali voiced his disapproval of Songca’s actions.
“How can you give money to the person who [allegedly] killed our brother and shot others.
“What we want as students is that he must suffer and he must go to jail.”
Zikhali was asked for his view by state prosecutor advocate Siphokazi Maarman concerning the letter which was admitted in court as evidence earlier this week.
Mampana stands accused of the murder of third-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa and attempted murder of Lizwa Ndzumo.
The incident happened on April 15 during a student protest.
He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The letter, dated April 15, reads: “It is with deep concern and sadness that I reach out to you following the traumatic incident that took place today [April 15] at our residence.
“On behalf of the entire Walter Sisulu University community, I want to express our profound shock and distress at the attack experienced by you and your family.”
It goes on to say: “The university will cover all necessary costs incurred as a result of this incident, including medical expenses for your wife and compensation for any property that was damaged or lost.
“During this time, we would also like to offer any additional support that might help ease your burden.
“Our counselling services are available for you and all your family members, and we are ready to assist with any other needs that may arise.”
Mampana’s car was burnt to ashes and his wife was allegedly pelted with stones and rushed to hospital.
Mampana testified last week that a group of men who had covered their faces threatened to kill him, adding that one was holding a tyre.
A door to his house was kicked.
This happened while his wife was getting their children ready for school.
Zikhali said it was unfortunate the university chose to support Mampana and not the students.
A petition signed by nearly 1,000 people, calling for Mampana not to be released on bail, was also admitted as evidence on Friday.
“The university is not supporting us. We are always fried by the sun outside court [when Mampana appears] and yet they want to give him money. He mustn’t be given bail.
“They’ve recently given us transport to come to court and we have been ferried two times now,” Zikhali said.
Mampana, who has been in custody since April 17, has made several court appearances.
Zikhali laid bare the state of their residences which he said they had been complaining about in vain.
“One residence has had no hot water for two years, even though it was renovated.
“Stoves are not working. There’s no washing machine. We raised the issues but were given endless promises.
“The other residences are bad. There’s no lounge or social areas.
“There’s no hot water. Wi-Fi is not working. Pipes are leaking. There’s sewage leaks and there’s no maintenance of the outside.
“The residence manager and management have neglected us.
“It caused a conflict between students and the residence manager,” he said.
“He [Mampana] was aggressive to students, using guards as a weapon against students, some of our friends were taken out of residences. He used to show us a middle finger.
“He must not lie to the court and say that it was the first time he had seen students wearing masks.
“We all know the reason some students are using masks is because of the brutality of the university.
“It’s just to protect ourselves from the institution,” he said.
The case resumes next Thursday for closing arguments.
Daily Dispatch
WSU VC criticised over letter of support for murder accused residence manager
Image: Mark Andrews
Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor Prof Rushiella Songca came under heavy criticism in court for penning a letter supporting suspended residence manager, Manelisi Mampana, who has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a student.
Testifying in the Mthatha magistrate’s court during Mampana’s bail hearing, WSU Mthatha Campus SRC leader Themba Zikhali voiced his disapproval of Songca’s actions.
“How can you give money to the person who [allegedly] killed our brother and shot others.
“What we want as students is that he must suffer and he must go to jail.”
Zikhali was asked for his view by state prosecutor advocate Siphokazi Maarman concerning the letter which was admitted in court as evidence earlier this week.
Mampana stands accused of the murder of third-year student Sisonke Mbolekwa and attempted murder of Lizwa Ndzumo.
The incident happened on April 15 during a student protest.
He also faces charges of possession of a firearm with intent to commit a crime, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The letter, dated April 15, reads: “It is with deep concern and sadness that I reach out to you following the traumatic incident that took place today [April 15] at our residence.
“On behalf of the entire Walter Sisulu University community, I want to express our profound shock and distress at the attack experienced by you and your family.”
It goes on to say: “The university will cover all necessary costs incurred as a result of this incident, including medical expenses for your wife and compensation for any property that was damaged or lost.
“During this time, we would also like to offer any additional support that might help ease your burden.
“Our counselling services are available for you and all your family members, and we are ready to assist with any other needs that may arise.”
Mampana’s car was burnt to ashes and his wife was allegedly pelted with stones and rushed to hospital.
Mampana testified last week that a group of men who had covered their faces threatened to kill him, adding that one was holding a tyre.
A door to his house was kicked.
This happened while his wife was getting their children ready for school.
Zikhali said it was unfortunate the university chose to support Mampana and not the students.
A petition signed by nearly 1,000 people, calling for Mampana not to be released on bail, was also admitted as evidence on Friday.
“The university is not supporting us. We are always fried by the sun outside court [when Mampana appears] and yet they want to give him money. He mustn’t be given bail.
“They’ve recently given us transport to come to court and we have been ferried two times now,” Zikhali said.
Mampana, who has been in custody since April 17, has made several court appearances.
Zikhali laid bare the state of their residences which he said they had been complaining about in vain.
“One residence has had no hot water for two years, even though it was renovated.
“Stoves are not working. There’s no washing machine. We raised the issues but were given endless promises.
“The other residences are bad. There’s no lounge or social areas.
“There’s no hot water. Wi-Fi is not working. Pipes are leaking. There’s sewage leaks and there’s no maintenance of the outside.
“The residence manager and management have neglected us.
“It caused a conflict between students and the residence manager,” he said.
“He [Mampana] was aggressive to students, using guards as a weapon against students, some of our friends were taken out of residences. He used to show us a middle finger.
“He must not lie to the court and say that it was the first time he had seen students wearing masks.
“We all know the reason some students are using masks is because of the brutality of the university.
“It’s just to protect ourselves from the institution,” he said.
The case resumes next Thursday for closing arguments.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos