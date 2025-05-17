Lack of evidence sees EC prosecutors declining to pursue charges in Matatiele sexual assault case
Eastern Cape prosecutors declined to pursue charges in a sexual assault case involving a minor in Matatiele in November 2024, citing insufficient evidence, according to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.