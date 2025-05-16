News

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia

By Marco Aquino - 17 May 2025
Peru's interior ministry said in a post on X the arrest of Miguel Rodriguez, alias 'Cuchillo' or 'Knife', was the result of extensive intelligence work and co-ordination between the Peruvian and Colombian national police and Interpol.
Peru's interior ministry said on Thursday a suspect in the killing of 13 miners in the northern district of Pataz has been arrested in Colombia.

The ministry said in a post on X the arrest of Miguel Rodriguez, alias “Cuchillo” or “Knife”, was the result of extensive intelligence work and co-ordination between the Peruvian and Colombian National police and Interpol.

Earlier this month, workers at a gold mine in northern Peru were kidnapped and murdered by illegal miners allied with criminal groups, according to police and industry sources, among a wave of violence over control of the area which has forced the government to establish a military facility there.

A lawyer for the suspect, Kevin Diaz, told local radio station RPP his client had been in Venezuela for “a few days” before returning to Colombia, where he was arrested.

Rodriguez previously denied involvement in the killings in an interview with a local television station.

Illegal mining in Peru, mainly for gold, has begun moving more money than drug trafficking, between $3bn (R54.1bn) and $4bn (R72.2bn) per year, according to the government.

