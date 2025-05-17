News

Two friends shot in head in Inanda

Bodies found 200 metres apart in Ezimangweni, north of Durban

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 17 May 2025
No motive has been established for the killing of two male friends on Saturday morning.
No motive has been established for the killing of two male friends on Saturday morning.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The bodies of two male friends were discovered in Ezimangweni, Inanda.

Reaction unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said about 07:16 on Saturday they received a request for assistance after a resident heard gunshots and discovered the bodies about 200 metres apart.

“On arrival, reaction officers established that both males were friends. They were shot in the head. The motive for the murders were not immediately established,” said Balram.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia | REUTERS
Sir Keir Starmer says UK in talks with a number of countries about return hubs