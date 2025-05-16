At a press conference with Starmer, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said a similar returns model agreed between Italy and Albania needed to be fully tested. So far the scheme has faced numerous judicial hurdles.
Rama said while other countries may replicate such deals, he was not willing for Albania to do so for the UK.
Starmer said he would give further details on his talks about return hubs “at the appropriate time”.
In a separate briefing, his spokesperson set out more on who could be covered by any future deal.
“This would apply to people who have exhausted all legal routes to remain in the UK, but are attempting to stall, using various legal tactics, whether it is losing their papers or other tactics, to frustrate their removal,” the spokesperson said.
“Under these proposals they will be removed to a safe third country while they await new documentation to ensure they don’t have a chance to make their removal harder.”
Reuters
WATCH | UK seeking third countries to host deported migrants, says Starmer
Image: Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
The British government is in talks with unspecified third countries about deals to send them migrants who have been refused the right to stay in Britain and run out of legal options to avoid deportation.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to show he can control migration — an emotive subject for many voters who feel it is too high, and one which has for more than a decade driven successive governments to seek to tighten Britain's borders.
On Thursday Starmer confirmed he was talking to “a number of countries” about “return hubs” where Britain could send those who have no legal right to remain in the country and have exhausted all avenues of appeal.
Any such deal would draw comparisons with a plan developed by the previous Conservative government to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda — a scheme Starmer had dismissed as a gimmick and scrapped immediately after winning power at an election in July.
Starmer was speaking during a visit to Albania, where he announced work to tackle people-trafficking gangs who help migrants travel to the UK, often on small and dangerous boats launched from the French coast.
At a press conference with Starmer, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said a similar returns model agreed between Italy and Albania needed to be fully tested. So far the scheme has faced numerous judicial hurdles.
Rama said while other countries may replicate such deals, he was not willing for Albania to do so for the UK.
Starmer said he would give further details on his talks about return hubs “at the appropriate time”.
In a separate briefing, his spokesperson set out more on who could be covered by any future deal.
“This would apply to people who have exhausted all legal routes to remain in the UK, but are attempting to stall, using various legal tactics, whether it is losing their papers or other tactics, to frustrate their removal,” the spokesperson said.
“Under these proposals they will be removed to a safe third country while they await new documentation to ensure they don’t have a chance to make their removal harder.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos