News

Family living in fear after Ngcobo mass shooting

Premium
By LULAMILE FENI - 18 May 2025

“I did not know why I had to die so violently but I was ready to meet my maker, and my little prayer was that the gunmen must only kill me and spare the lives of my children and my wife.”..

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia | REUTERS
Sir Keir Starmer says UK in talks with a number of countries about return hubs