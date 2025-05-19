Nel returned on Sunday for the final two competitions, managing only three points in the Flintstone press, but the eight points he secured in the final Atlas stones competition earned him the narrow victory. He started the final with eight points earned for placing third in the heats stage of the competition.
“To represent [South Africa] in any way whatsoever, it feels surreal,” the 30-year-old electrical engineer was quoted as saying by USA Today.
“We're a small country with a lot of struggles. To have something like this I know means a lot to my people.”
He told the publication he wouldn’t be able to celebrate by drinking his favourite beer, Black Label.
“I’ll try American beer tonight.”
From rugby to World’s Strongest Man: Rayno Nel lifts a heavy first for Africa
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/ GALLO IMAGES
Former Cheetahs and Central University of Technology rugby player Rayno Nel has become the first African to win the World’s Strongest Man competition in the US.
Nel’s triumph by half-a-point over defending champion and three-time winner Tom Stoltman of Britain was the first by a rookie since 1997.
Nel amassed 47 points from the five individual competitions in the final, held over the weekend in Sacramento, California.
On Saturday he won the opener, the Carry & Hoist, for a full bag of 10 points, and finished second in the deadlift and Hercules holds, earning nine points in each.
Amajita are the U-20 kings of Africa, beating Morocco in the final
Nel returned on Sunday for the final two competitions, managing only three points in the Flintstone press, but the eight points he secured in the final Atlas stones competition earned him the narrow victory. He started the final with eight points earned for placing third in the heats stage of the competition.
“To represent [South Africa] in any way whatsoever, it feels surreal,” the 30-year-old electrical engineer was quoted as saying by USA Today.
“We're a small country with a lot of struggles. To have something like this I know means a lot to my people.”
He told the publication he wouldn’t be able to celebrate by drinking his favourite beer, Black Label.
“I’ll try American beer tonight.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos