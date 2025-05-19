Search to fill four judicial vacancies in Eastern Cape welcomed
High courts under huge pressure with shortage of judges and increased caseloads
Four judicial vacancies including the position of the Eastern Cape deputy judge president, two judge vacancies in Makhanda and one in Mthatha are up for grabs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.