Seven girls between the ages of 13 and 15 have been arrested for assault.
They are due to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed.
They were arrested after the bullying of a 14-year-old girl was captured on video and shared on social media.
The girls were released into the care of their parents, in terms of the Child Justice Act, after their arrest.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the incident occurred in Bellevue, Johannesburg, on May 10.
“These arrests happened after a video went viral on social media, showing a victim being assaulted by a group of girls. A case of common assault was opened at the local police station and the suspects were rounded up.”
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video
Image: SAPS
Grade 7 pupil takes own life after being bullied and accused of cheating in test
