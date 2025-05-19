News

Young graduate honoured for perseverance and leadership in face of tough challenges

Disabled and left as head of his home at a young age, does not stop Yomelelani Mabaso

Premium
By LEBO MJANGAZE - 19 May 2025

Born with muscular dystrophy, and left to care for his family as a20-year-old after his mother died, Yomelelani Mabaso has faced more challenges than most...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia | REUTERS
Sir Keir Starmer says UK in talks with a number of countries about return hubs