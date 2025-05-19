Young graduate honoured for perseverance and leadership in face of tough challenges
Disabled and left as head of his home at a young age, does not stop Yomelelani Mabaso
Born with muscular dystrophy, and left to care for his family as a20-year-old after his mother died, Yomelelani Mabaso has faced more challenges than most...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.