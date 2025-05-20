231 cattle recovered in R3m stock theft bust

Eastern Cape police have recovered suspected stolen livestock worth R3m in a co-ordinated operation across three districts.
The haul includes 231 cattle, 81 sheep and 78 goats.
The operation, conducted from May 13 to 17, targeted high-risk areas in Alfred Nzo, Joe Gqabi and OR Tambo districts.
The livestock is being held at designated stock pounds in Qumbu and Tsolo, awaiting identification and claims by rightful owners.
Police urged owners of stolen livestock to come forward and claim their animals, armed with valid stock ownership documentation.
“The cattle are held at the Qumbu municipality stock pound, while sheep and goats are kept at the Tsolo municipality stock pound,” police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said.
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Thandiswa Kupiso praised the joint efforts, highlighting the dedication of SAPS members in combating stock theft.
