Foster brother, 42, on trial for alleged rape of teen
Case opened after girl taken to clinic and found to be pregnant
The trial of an East London man who allegedly raped his teen foster sister on different occasions — once in their mother’s bed — and impregnated her is set to start on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.