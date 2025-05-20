Mabuyane’s guarded Bunkers Hill home burgled
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane felt first-hand the impact of escalating crime in the province as his home in the leafy suburb of Bunkers Hill, East London, was burgled at the weekend...
