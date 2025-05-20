Labour organisations are calling on the KwaZulu-Natal health department to issue a public apology and acknowledgment of systematic abuse of junior staff and structural reforms at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital after the death of a medical intern last week.
Alulutho Mazwi, 25, an intern doctor at the Umlazi-based hospital who was diabetic, died while on duty last week after allegedly being made to work despite reporting he was unwell.
His death and the circumstances leading up to it have raised questions regarding the treatment of junior staff, specially interns, by their superiors in the hospital. There have since been calls for accountability and systematic reforms from the public and political and labour organisations.
The provincial health department said an investigation into the allegations of bullying in the lead-up to Mazwi’s death is under way, and the supervising consultant who allegedly forced him to work despite his ill health has been placed on precautionary leave.
Despite the measures, the Public Servants Association (PSA) led a picket outside the hospital on Tuesday to raise concerns about working conditions, infrastructure and governance at the hospital.
The union, joined by the SA Federation of Trade Unions, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), said the incident highlighted the "toxic" environment junior staff are subjected to at the hospital, including bullying, overwork and overall leadership failure.
Pickets outside Umlazi hospital after death of doctor ‘bullied’ into working
Image: LWAZI HLANGU
Health ombud launches probe into death of medical intern Dr Alulutho Mazwi
PSA provincial manager Mlungisi Ndlovu told TimesLIVE they want the health department to prioritise Prince Mshiyeni Hospital because it is the only regional facility in the south Durban area which services a large part of the population.
“Our aim is to make sure we fix the health-care system and members of the public are able to get services as soon as possible when they arrive at Prince Mshiyeni because they present different conditions,” he said.
Overall conditions at public health facilities are bad, he added.
“They must own up to the problem. If you do so, you will be able to resolve it.”
They also want better protection for junior staff and and improvement in working conditions, and addressing the staffing crisis is one way of doing this.
“We want to put pressure on government because it’s not only about the story of Dr Mazwi. There are many other people who are continuously victimised. We understand there are budget constraints but there are certain things we need to be able to protect, such as the issue of the employment of doctors.
“There are 16 positions for medical officers that are not filled, which is collapsing the system and a contributing factor to abuse. The department of health has not shown concrete evidence they are handling the issue so we want an independent body such as the health ombuds to investigate.”
Sama calls for better care for junior doctors after death of intern at work
Phambili Sikiti from the PA in KwaZulu-Natal said they had briefed a legal team to fight for justice for the late doctor.
“I’ve briefed advocate Senzo Luthuli to take on the matter full force and we will run with this until the end because we need justice. We’ve been informed this is one of many similar matters, so there are lot of doctors who die or are injured at work due to the attitude portrayed to them,” he said.
They are gathering details about what happened before deciding on the legal action route, he added.
Grievances they want addressed include:
Image: LWAZI HLANGU
The EFF held its own picket outside the hospital.
EFF provincial secretary Vukani Ndlovu said they excluded themselves from the PSA march because they didn’t know about its demands and it planned a similar march.
The party's demands includes the hospital identify and name one building after Mazwi.
“We want the hospital to not forget the legacy of Dr Alulutho for generations to come. This will also help management remember Dr Alulutho and how they killed him,” he said.
The party also wants management to report on the investigation into the nurses who allegedly left ICU patients unattended last year.
Ndlovu said they want health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to resign, adding the EFF will not let her address the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.
The hospital has seven days to respond to the two memorandums.
