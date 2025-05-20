Repurposing the ECRDA to drive rural agriculture commercialisation in the Eastern Cape

In a province where nearly half the population lives below the poverty line, where unemployment continues to devastate communities, and where fertile land stretches as far as the eye can see, a paradox exists that demands our immediate attention, says Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) CEO Simpiwe Somdyala.

Despite being blessed with some of SA’s most arable land, the province’s agricultural potential remains largely dormant, an untapped wellspring of prosperity waiting to be unleashed.

Somdyala said for decades, rural agriculture in the province had been synonymous with subsistence farming, which kept families trapped in cycles of poverty.

The ECRDA, an entity of the provincial department of agriculture, is being repurposed and has been given the mandate to drive the commercialisation of agriculture in the province.

Somdyala said the aim was to transform subsistence farming into commercial enterprises that could compete nationally and internationally.

“This is not merely about increasing production; it’s about driving competitiveness through aggregation for scale, creating sophisticated value chains that benefit farmers and rural communities first and foremost.

“It’s about ensuring the wealth generated from Eastern Cape soil stays in Eastern Cape hands. But we cannot do this alone!” Somdyala said.

Over the next five years, the ECRDA will focus on five high-impact programmes that form the backbone of its agricultural commercialisation strategy:

From fields to markets: Grain, fodder, and vegetable revolution. Livestock commercialisation: Turning cultural wealth into economic power. Forestry, timber processing and high-value horticulture. Mainstreaming technologies, field crops and animal fibre. Agri clusters and Rural Development Enterprise (Red) Hubs: The infrastructure of commercial success.

“We’re not just talking about maize and wheat, we’re building comprehensive production systems that include high-value vegetables and essential fodder crops that feed into our livestock commercialisation.

“By aggregating smallholder production and creating direct market linkages, we’re eliminating middlemen and maximising returns to farmers.

“Our commercialisation programme respects this dual role while introducing modern production methods, genetic improvements and processing facilities.

“From traditional cattle farming to emerging markets in goat meat and high-quality wool, we’re positioning Eastern Cape farmers to compete with the best in the world,” Somdyala said.

“Our fourth programme focuses on introducing context-appropriate technologies that dramatically increase productivity in field crops and animal fibre production.

“From simple irrigation innovations to complex wool processing systems, we’re making technology work for rural people.

“Our expanded Red Hubs will serve as aggregation centres, processing facilities, business incubators and market centres.”

The scale of investment required, the technical expertise needed and the market linkages necessary demand a collaborative approach.

Somdyala said the ECRDA was not seeking contractors but partners — organisations and businesses that understood that rural agricultural development was not charity but opportunity, representing one of SA’s most promising investment frontiers.

The partnership approach offers;

Genuine co-investment that demonstrates commitment;

Market-led development focusing on sustainable commercial models, not dependency;

Measurable impact: Clear metrics for job creation, income growth, and value chain development;

Innovation: Partners bringing new approaches to old challenges; and

Transformation as non-negotiable: Meaningful inclusion of previously disadvantaged communities.

“When I travel through our province, I see thriving agricultural enterprises where dilapidated structures now stand.

“I see processing facilities humming with activity where silence now reigns.

“I see young people building careers in agriculture instead of migrating to distant cities.

“This vision is achievable, but only through partnership.

“If your organisation has experience in agricultural commercialisation, if you have innovative financing models for rural development, if you understand how to build markets for emerging producers, we want to hear from you.”

Juta Agri-Tech founder Thulani Magida, a beneficiary of the ECRDA Rural Finance Programme, lauded the initiative.

“In our irrigation scheme, for instance, we are sitting with underutilised infrastructure — valuable assets that are slowly deteriorating.

“This is not due to lack of knowledge or willingness on our part but rather the absence of strategic partnerships to help us address the key challenges we face,” Magida said.

“The commercialisation agenda has the potential to deliver the progress we urgently need.”

Organisations interested in exploring partnership opportunities with the ECRDA can visit its website at www.ecrda.co.za.

The closing date is May 27.