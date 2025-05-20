WATCH | Kenya completes week-long ear-notching to protect rhino
By Reuters - 20 May 2025
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers and Kenya Wildlife Services rangers prepare to handle tranquillised Quintus, a three-year-old male white rhino. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The Kenya Wildlife Service and Lewa Conservancy completed a week-long ear-notching operation at the weekend aimed at better tracking and protecting the region's growing rhino population.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers in partnership with Kenya Wildlife Services rangers parade before carrying out a rhino ear-notching exercise on 40 sub-adult rhino without existing marks, aimed at improving individual identification and long-term monitoring of the species, at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, north of Mount Kenya in Meru County, Kenya, on May 13 2025. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers monitor and manage conservation efforts at the Joint Operations and Communications Centre central hub after an ear-notching operation on 40 sub-adult rhino without existing marks, aimed at improving individual identification and long-term monitoring of the species, at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Meru County, Kenya, on May 14 2025. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old female white rhino, Emmy, is escorted by a helicopter after she was tranquillised for operation during a rhino ear-notching exercise. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old female white rhino Emmy walks after she was tranquillised for operation during a rhino ear-notching exercise. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old male white rhino Quintus walks after his ear was cut during a rhino ear-notching exercise. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old female white rhino Emmy walks after she was tranquillised. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The ear of three-year-old white rhino Quintus is cut as an identification after being tranquillised in a rhino ear-notching exercise. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rangers from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Kenya Wildlife Services prepare to handle tranquillised Quintus, a three-year-old male white rhino. Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
WATCH | Kenya completes week-long ear-notching to protect rhino
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The Kenya Wildlife Service and Lewa Conservancy completed a week-long ear-notching operation at the weekend aimed at better tracking and protecting the region's growing rhino population.
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos