WATCH | Kenya completes week-long ear-notching to protect rhino

By Reuters - 20 May 2025
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers and Kenya Wildlife Services rangers prepare to handle tranquillised Quintus, a three-year-old male white rhino.
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers and Kenya Wildlife Services rangers prepare to handle tranquillised Quintus, a three-year-old male white rhino.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The Kenya Wildlife Service and Lewa Conservancy completed a week-long ear-notching operation at the weekend aimed at better tracking and protecting the region's growing rhino population.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers in partnership with Kenya Wildlife Services rangers parade before carrying out a rhino ear-notching exercise on 40 sub-adult rhino without existing marks, aimed at improving individual identification and long-term monitoring of the species, at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, north of Mount Kenya in Meru County, Kenya, on May 13 2025.
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers in partnership with Kenya Wildlife Services rangers parade before carrying out a rhino ear-notching exercise on 40 sub-adult rhino without existing marks, aimed at improving individual identification and long-term monitoring of the species, at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, north of Mount Kenya in Meru County, Kenya, on May 13 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers monitor and manage conservation efforts at the Joint Operations and Communications Centre central hub after an ear-notching operation on 40 sub-adult rhino without existing marks, aimed at improving individual identification and long-term monitoring of the species, at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Meru County, Kenya, on May 14 2025.
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy rangers monitor and manage conservation efforts at the Joint Operations and Communications Centre central hub after an ear-notching operation on 40 sub-adult rhino without existing marks, aimed at improving individual identification and long-term monitoring of the species, at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Meru County, Kenya, on May 14 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old female white rhino, Emmy, is escorted by a helicopter after she was tranquillised for operation during a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Three-year-old female white rhino, Emmy, is escorted by a helicopter after she was tranquillised for operation during a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old female white rhino Emmy walks after she was tranquillised for operation during a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Three-year-old female white rhino Emmy walks after she was tranquillised for operation during a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old male white rhino Quintus walks after his ear was cut during a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Three-year-old male white rhino Quintus walks after his ear was cut during a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Three-year-old female white rhino Emmy walks after she was tranquillised.
Three-year-old female white rhino Emmy walks after she was tranquillised.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
The ear of three-year-old white rhino Quintus is cut as an identification after being tranquillised in a rhino ear-notching exercise.
The ear of three-year-old white rhino Quintus is cut as an identification after being tranquillised in a rhino ear-notching exercise.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rangers from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Kenya Wildlife Services prepare to handle tranquillised Quintus, a three-year-old male white rhino.
Rangers from Lewa Wildlife Conservancy and Kenya Wildlife Services prepare to handle tranquillised Quintus, a three-year-old male white rhino.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rangers handle tranquillised Emmy.
Rangers handle tranquillised Emmy.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A three-year-old tranquillised black rhino during an ear-notching exercise.
A three-year-old tranquillised black rhino during an ear-notching exercise.
Image: REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
