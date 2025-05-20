A group of Venezuelan biologists and veterinarians are raising hatchlings of the endangered Orinoco crocodile and releasing them into the wild in a bid to prevent, or at least delay, its extinction.
Fewer than 100 Orinoco crocodiles, one of the largest living reptiles in the world, remain in the wild, according to the Venezuelan conservation foundation Fudeci. The animal's natural habitat is in the Orinoco River basin, which covers most of Venezuela and spills into Colombia.
Adult Orinocos can reach more than 5m in length, and can live for decades. A 70-year-old named Picopando resides at Masaguaral Ranch, where scientists breed captive adults and raise the babies and feed them chicken, beef and vitamins until they are about a year old and grow to a weight of about 6kg.
Every year the group releases about 200 young crocs into the wild.
"We're only delaying the Orinoco's extinction," said Federico Pantin, 59, director of the Leslie Pantin Zoo.
WATCH | Last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile
