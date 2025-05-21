Body of missing Eastern Cape man found at Gauteng mortuary

Mvukuzo's sister, Nonthuthuzelo, told Sowetan on Tuesday that they were told her brother's body was recovered on the N3 highway on May 3.
The body of a missing Eastern Cape man who disappeared in Gauteng after being hijacked has been found with the help of his parents.
The family of 37-year-old Siyabonga Mvukuzo, who had been missing for 18 days after going missing on the evening of May 2, was lying at the Heidelberg mortuary, but nobody could identify him.
Mvukuzo's sister, Nonthuthuzelo, told Sowetan on Tuesday that they were told her brother's body was recovered on the N3 highway on May 3.
“According to the forensic guys, he was found on the N3. We are not sure what happened to him, as there was grievous bodily harm done to him. As a result, we could not identify him. What helped us identify him was the tattoo on his left arm, the clothes that he wore and his driver's licence in his pocket and confirmation of fingerprints taken by home affairs.”
Nonthuthuzelo said it was their parents who found her brother’s body while tracing the route they believed he had taken along the N3 and they started searching at the nearby mortuaries and found him at Heildelburg mortuary on Tuesday. She said the family had even hired a private investigator, but he, too, was unable to find him. The family had travelled from Libode, Eastern Cape, to look for him in Gauteng.
“Unfortunately, at this stage, I am not at liberty to provide more details than confirming he has been found,” Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to Sowetan on Wednesday.
Last week, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said a case of hijacking and kidnapping had been opened.
Mvukuzo will be buried in the Eastern Cape.
