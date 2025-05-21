"This is the first fuel levy increase in three years. It means from June 4 this year, the general fuel levy will increase by 16 cents per litre for petrol and by 15 cents per litre for diesel.
In his March budget, Godongwana had chosen not to increase the fuel levy, citing government awareness of the mounting cost-of-living pressures faced by South African households.
These include soaring prices of food, fuel, electricity, and transport.
At the time, the finance minister emphasised that freezing the fuel levy for another year would help shield vulnerable consumers, resulting in an estimated R4bn in savings.
However, with the withdrawal of the VAT increase, the government has now turned to the fuel levy as a revenue recovery measure.
SowetanLIVE
Fuel levy goes up for the first in three years
Senior Reporter
Image: Elizabeth Frantz
The general fuel levy, which remained unchanged for three years, will now be increased.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced this during his budget speech on Wednesday.
Godongwana's decision to raise the levy was made to compensate for lost revenue following the reversal of value-added tax (VAT) increases.
He said for the 2025/26 fiscal year, this was the only new tax proposal that he was announcing.
"This is the first fuel levy increase in three years. It means from June 4 this year, the general fuel levy will increase by 16 cents per litre for petrol and by 15 cents per litre for diesel.
In his March budget, Godongwana had chosen not to increase the fuel levy, citing government awareness of the mounting cost-of-living pressures faced by South African households.
These include soaring prices of food, fuel, electricity, and transport.
At the time, the finance minister emphasised that freezing the fuel levy for another year would help shield vulnerable consumers, resulting in an estimated R4bn in savings.
However, with the withdrawal of the VAT increase, the government has now turned to the fuel levy as a revenue recovery measure.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos