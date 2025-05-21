Fuel levy goes up for the first in three years

News

21 May 2025
Jeanette Chabalala
Senior Reporter
Minister of finance Enoch Godongwana
Image: Elizabeth Frantz

The general fuel levy, which remained unchanged for three years, will now be increased.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced this during his budget speech on Wednesday.

Godongwana's decision to raise the levy was made to compensate for lost revenue following the reversal of value-added tax (VAT) increases. 

He said for the 2025/26 fiscal year, this was the only new tax proposal that he was announcing.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana

"This is the first fuel levy increase in three years. It means from June 4 this year, the general fuel levy will increase by 16 cents per litre for petrol and by 15 cents per litre for diesel. 

In his March budget, Godongwana had chosen not to increase the fuel levy, citing government awareness of the mounting cost-of-living pressures faced by South African households.

These include soaring prices of food, fuel, electricity, and transport.

At the time, the finance minister emphasised that freezing the fuel levy for another year would help shield vulnerable consumers, resulting in an estimated R4bn in savings.

However, with the withdrawal of the VAT increase, the government has now turned to the fuel levy as a revenue recovery measure.

