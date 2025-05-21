Moms of babies kidnapped at Dora Nginza desperate to get them back
The two mothers whose baby boys were allegedly kidnapped from Dora Nginza Hospital on Tuesday night have expressed anguish and frustration over the handling of the incident...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.