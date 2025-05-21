Renowned jewellery designer Jenna Clifford has died, her family confirms

Renowned South African jewellery designer and philanthropist Jenna Clifford died on Tuesday.

Her children, Shayna, Chanelle and Summer, announced her death on Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts we share our beloved mother, Jenna Clifford, has passed away. Earlier this year, mom was diagnosed with cancer at an advanced stage. She undertook treatment with unwavering courage, grace, dignity, strength and endless gratitude. Sadly, the severity of her illness meant she and we knew that her remaining time with us would be limited.”

“On the evening of May 20, surrounded by her family and completely enveloped in our love, she passed away peacefully,” they said.

The family was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, warmth and love “from so many people who have drawn close to mom and us” over the past few weeks.

“We want to thank the doctors, nurses and the entire medical team at Morningside Medi Clinic who cared for mom with such compassion. And to each of you who sent messages, shared memories, held us in your hearts and prayed for mom — we want you to know how truly grateful we are for your kindness and care,” they said.

The trio described their mother as “a one-off.”

“She was charismatic and absolutely unique. She was loving, kind, generous and brave. Everything mom did, she did with integrity and love. Our mom was an icon, mentor, friend and hero to so many. To hear and read your stories — to see our mom through your eyes — has been incredibly moving and truly comforting. She touched so many lives with her kindness, her unstinting generosity of spirit, and her steadfast belief in the transformative and redeeming power of love.”

“Mom cared deeply for others, poured love into countless lives and lived a life of self-sacrifice. Her character was magnetic, she was inspiring and she believed passionately in supporting others to realise their inherent potential. Her passionate belief in others encouraged so many to elevate their ambitions and dream bigger. She was at her happiest when she was supporting others to achieve their dreams,” they said.

While Clifford was known for bespoke pieces, which attracted a global clientele, her children said their mother’s greatest legacy was one of joyful giving.

“She was deeply generous with her time, her inspired ideas and her love. She always gave happily, freely and without hesitation. We love our mom with all our hearts and feel so blessed to have her powerful, guiding example for life.”

They said her “magnificent” jewellery was a reflection of her beautiful heart and soul as well as her passion, creativity and her mission to connect people through beautiful, meaningful creations.

“Our family business, Jenna Clifford, is her life’s work and is at the heart of our family. We are dedicated to building on mom’s solid foundations and to continue the remarkable Jenna Clifford story. We want you to know that we sincerely value our relationship with you. You are an important part of our Jenna Clifford family, and we are grateful that we shall together ensure that mom’s legacy endures,” they said.

Clifford’s family will hold a private funeral.

“We know how many lives our mother touched, and we’ll also be hosting a memorial gathering in Johannesburg to honour and celebrate her life with those who loved her. We’ll share details of this memorial in due course. We shall always treasure the memory of our precious mother as she was — beautiful, loving and full of life,” they said.

TimesLIVE