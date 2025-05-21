‘Slum houses’: City recognises bylaw transgressions after four children die in Mayfair fire

Overcrowding and an influx of people in Mayfair, Johannesburg, often leading to widespread unauthorised building extensions and the proliferation of back rooms, have been major challenges in the area for the past few years.
This is according to ward councillor Rickey Nair, who has spent most of his term trying to get the city to address the issues of slum landlords and overcrowding in his ward.
Human settlement challenges in Mayfair recently came to light after four toddlers died in a house fire on Monday. Nair said the deaths could have been avoided.
“What happens in the slum houses and overcrowded houses is a lot of people are living in one house with one bathroom and toilet,” he said.
He said the house might have the normal number of electricity plug points, but because there are many backrooms in one yard, residents connect extensions to their rooms from the plug points.
“They use hotplates as a stove heater and this has led to fires in the ward. Emergency services are aware of this, the department of planning is aware of this, but nobody does anything. We are a reactive society.
Image: SUPPLIED/ Joburg EMS
“This is not the first time in my ward. We wait for something to happen and then we react. We haven't learnt from the Usindiso fire in the CBD. Overcrowding is the main problem.”
Nair said should a back room catch alight, it would quickly spread to other rooms.
Many residents are selling their properties, he said.
Ethiopian nationals were allegedly the biggest culprits who buy the properties and s build back rooms, he added.
“You can't call it a room. You can barely get a bed in. People live on mattresses and that could have ignited the fire.”
Many foreign nationals, either or legal illegal migrants, are also being exploited as they move into the suburbs looking for work opportunities in surrounding areas, he said. There were more than 23 different nationals in his ward.
“We have a nice social cohesion here. Most foreign nationals come here because they have their families or friends around, and it is close to places such as Dragon City and China Mall, which seem to be key employers.”
The City of Johannesburg said it was deeply saddened by the deaths of the four children. In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the city said it recognises the challenges in the Mayfair area, notably the proliferation of bylaw transgressions that have compromised safety and urban planning standards.
It said the area has experienced widespread unauthorised building extensions, a proliferation of back rooms and overcrowding.
“The issues are compounded by tenants who co-lease and co-rent, resulting in densely populated homes with many backrooms and residents living under one roof,” it said. “Such conditions often lead to illegal electrical connections, including residents illegally tapping into city infrastructure, further increasing the risk of fire and other hazards.”
However, the city disputed claims alleging it failed to address complaints made by residents and local committee members and insisted they were unfounded.
“The Johannesburg metropolitan police department has undertaken bylaw enforcement activities in Mayfair, including efforts to address illegal business operations and unregulated trading activities. Despite the efforts, the persistent challenges have remained due to the complex and widespread nature of the infractions.”
“In light of the recent tragedy, the City of Johannesburg is committed to strengthening its response. As a proactive measure, a comprehensive multidepartmental operation will be undertaken to address all bylaw transgressions within Mayfair.
“The operation will focus on building control regulations, illegal electrical connections, zoning infractions and related legislations. The aim is to improve safety, uphold urban planning standards and prevent future tragedies.”
