News

TORTURED AND ABUSED | Two women allege they were sjambokked, treated as slaves at rehab facility

Premium
By SIVENATHI GOSA - 21 May 2025

Two young women thought they were turning over a new leaf when they were admitted to a drug rehab centre, but later said their time in Mangwanya’s Wellness Centre in Unit P, Mdantsane, was torture...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile | REUTERS
Cayenne Turbo GT Full Lap On Board Camera