TORTURED AND ABUSED | Two women allege they were sjambokked, treated as slaves at rehab facility
Two young women thought they were turning over a new leaf when they were admitted to a drug rehab centre, but later said their time in Mangwanya’s Wellness Centre in Unit P, Mdantsane, was torture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.