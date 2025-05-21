With President Cyril Ramaphosa meeting US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, South Africans have been sending well wishes to their leader before the much-anticipated diplomatic engagement.
The meeting included a working lunch and bilateral meeting, and interaction with the media.
The South African delegation comprised cabinet ministers, members of business and eminent South Africans:
- Ronald Lamola, minister of international relations and co-operation;
- Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, minister in the presidency;
- Parks Tau, minister of trade, industry and competition;
- John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture;
- Johann Rupert, founder of Richemont and chairperson of Remgro;
- Ernie Els, professional golfer; and
- Retief Goosen, professional golfer.
Also in Washington to provide strategic support to Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were:
- Zingiswa Losi, president of the Congress of South African Trade Unions; and
- Adrian Gore, vice-president of Business Unity South Africa.
The American delegation with Trump were:
- Vice-President JD Vance;
- Pete Hegseth, secretary of defence;
- Howard Lutnick, secretary of commerce;
- Christopher Landau, deputy secretary of state,
- Susie Wiles, assistant to the president and chief of staff;
- Elon Musk, special government employee at the department of government efficiency (Doge); and
- Massad Boulos, senior adviser for Africa and senior adviser to the president on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa's White House visit
SABC News
TimesLIVE
