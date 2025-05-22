Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested

A 54-year-old bank executive reported missing in Edenvale was rescued on Thursday after a multi-location tactical operation.

Police also arrested five suspects in connection with the kidnapping of the executive and two other victims .

Security company Vision Tactical said the bank executive's bloodstained vehicle was found in Ivory Park.

“One suspect was caught at OR Tambo International Airport trying to flee with the victim’s phone and a large sum of funds transferred from his account.

“A raid in Thembisa led to three more arrests and recovery of stolen vehicles,” the company said.

A second raid in another location uncovered two other victims that were being held hostage, including a hijacking victim. A fifth suspect was arrested at the scene.

“All victims received immediate medical care and forensic teams processed the scenes.”



TimesLIVE