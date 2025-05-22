News

East London Mitsubishi dealership comes up roses

Premium
By TED KEENAN - 22 May 2025

East London Mitshubishi has not only won the company's dealership of the year award for the second consecutive year but turned out the top sales executive in its category as well – Sipho Makuliwe...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa's White House visit
Budget Speech 2025 3.0