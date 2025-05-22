East London Schools shine in art and music at Eisteddfods
East London pupils again demonstrated exceptional artistic talent in both visual and performing arts, with standout achievements at 2025’s Elfest High Schools Art Exhibition and the Western Cape and Port Rex Lions Eisteddfods...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.