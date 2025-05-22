News

East London Schools shine in art and music at Eisteddfods

Premium
By TAMMY FRAY - 22 May 2025

East London pupils again demonstrated exceptional artistic talent in both visual and performing arts, with standout achievements at 2025’s Elfest High Schools Art Exhibition and the Western Cape and Port Rex Lions Eisteddfods...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa's White House visit
Budget Speech 2025 3.0