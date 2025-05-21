Government targets higher rail and freight volumes

Transport minister Barbara Creecy has told the South Africa France Investment Conference that government has set bold targets as part of its ambition to improve the underperformance of the rail and freight network.

She said government wanted to move 600-million passengers a year on the passenger rail network, 10 times more than the current 60-million.

“In our ports, we want to achieve the international benchmark for gross crane moves an hour, which is between 30 and 35.

“At the moment, on a good day, we are doing 15 or 16 gross crane moves an hour. You will understand the impact that has on the speed with which our consumers are being serviced,” she said.