Malema came to pay a courtesy visit to officially inform the king about the 12th anniversary of the EFF.
In 2024, the king dismissed his then royal spokesperson, Prince Mthunzi Ngonyama, and relieved him of all royal responsibilities.
Ngonyama, who also served the kingship for more than a decade, was dismissed after issuing a statement following the king’s appearance at an ANC rally in Ngcobo on April 5 wearing ANC colours.
The king had said their different political affiliations had caused “a rough patch” in their relationship.
Dalindyebo had since replaced Ngonyama with his daughter, Princess Ntando Dalindyebo.
Papu confirmed that he was no longer serving in the king’s council or office, but claimed he had voluntarily resigned from all his royal duties, including that of chief of protocol and headman of Qweqwe.
“I have made notable contributions to the king and served diligently for 11 years, and I thought it was time that one needed to pursue somewhere else.
“It has been a month since I have been working away from home, in East London where I started my new job.
“I felt I could not serve the king’s office fully if I had another job, hence requested to be relieved of the responsibility, and the king agreed to my request to relieve me,” Papu said.
However, the office of the king said Papu was sacked.
King Dalindyebo parts ways with another top official
Image: LULAMILE FENI
AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has sacked another high-ranking member of his office in just over a year.
This week it transpired that he has not only fired Prince Babalo Papu as the chief protocol in the king’s office, he has also been stripped of all his royal duties, including headmanship and responsibilities in the king’s council.
However, Papu said he had resigned.
Papu was the headman of Qweqwe, a village outside Mthatha.
The move is believed to be part of a major shake-up in the king’s council and office.
Though the office confirmed the dismissal, it declined to immediately disclose how the relationship between the king and Papu soured.
It is believed that Papu will not be the only victim of the king’s robust reshuffling, as others may also be shown the door.
Papu’s dismissal came a few days after EFF leader Julius Malema visited the king, and Papu arrived moments after the meeting had started.
Princess Ntando said: “For now, we will not disclose any details about the dismissal.
“But he still remains a very close part of the family and trusted friend and son to the king. We still remain close [as] family members despite this.”
In February 2021, Dalindyebo declined to recognise Nkosi Lutho Mtyundyutyho as the headman of Qweqwe, saying the headmanship belonged to Papu.
However, the Mthatha high court ruled in Mtyundyutyho’s favour in October 2021, and he has since been recognised as the headman of Qweqwe by the government and is getting a salary.
But Papu had served for four years without payment and government recognition, continuing acting as headman on the instruction of the king.
“Yes, I was never recognised by the state and never got a salary as headman of Qweqwe,” Papu said.
When asked about his political affiliation, Papu said: “I am neutral.”
He referred further inquiries to the king’s office.
