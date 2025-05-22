In a province where nearly half the population lives below the poverty line, where unemployment continues to devastate communities, and where fertile land stretches as far as the eye can see, a paradox exists that demands our immediate attention, says Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) CEO Simpiwe Somdyala.
In this latest episode, Somdyala chats to Daily Dispatch Content Manager Enerst Mhlanga about the agency's plans.
LISTEN | Repurposing the ECRDA to drive rural agriculture commercialisation in the Eastern Cape
